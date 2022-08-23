With one case closed in the season two finale of Hulu’s Only Murders In The Building, another one swiftly opens—featuring a familiar face.

In the newly aired episode “I Know Who Did It,” Paul Rudd makes a late appearance as the volatile theatre actor Ben Glenroy, who stars in Oliver Putnam’s (Martin Short) newest Broadway stage production. We only meet Glenroy for a few minutes—enough for him to through out some explicit phrases and stoke the flames of a feud with Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin) before becoming the next victim in the whodunnit series, collapsing amongst the smoke on the stage floor on the play’s opening night.

The epilogue sets up another great season of the Emmy-nominated show, with a new mystery tightly wound and poised for unraveling. In Savage and Glenroy’s short interaction, the former tells Glenroy that he better “stay away from her” and that he “knows what he did.”

Now, who’s “her” and what did Glenroy do? We’ll have to wait for next season to find out, but we’re sure there are even more surprise guests in store from the show which has featured the likes of Sting, Tina Fey, and Amy Schumer. What we do know is Selena Gomez’s Mabel Mora is pretty fed up with stumbling into murder cases, as she closes the season with, “You’ve gotta be fucking kidding me.”

The first season of Only Murders In The Building goes into its first Emmys race with 17 nominations, including nods for Martin and Short. Nathan Lane and Jane Lynch are also nominated for their guest appearances in season one. The series hails from creators Martin and John Hoffman, with Dan Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal, Jamie Babbit, Martin, Short, Gomez, and Hoffman executive producing.