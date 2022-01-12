The trailer for A24 ’ s newest horror film, X, is here. The film, directed and written by Ti West and starring Mia Goth, Brittany Snow and Kid Cudi (credited under his full name, Scott Mescudi) , is about a ’ 70s film crew with Hollywood dreams who are making a porn flick. They convince an old couple in the middle of nowhere to let them use their house as the set. An old couple in the middle of nowhere and a bunch of horny hot people? What could go wrong?

West previously directed independent horror films like The Roost, The House Of The Devil, The Innkeepers, and The Sacrament. X marks his first film since 2016 ’ s In A Valley Of Violence, a western, though he’s been busy directing episodes of television for shows like Them, The Exorcist, and Wayward Pines.

Advertisement

The film also stars Jenna Ortega, Owen Campbell, and Stephen Ure. X marks Goth’s first horror film since 2018 ’ s Suspiria and High Life. Snow previously starred in 2013 ’ s Would You Rather.

A24 has made a name for itself in the horror space, having released movies like The Witch, It Comes At Night, The Killing Of A Sacred Deer, Hereditary, Midsommar, and In Fabric. This is West’s first film with the distributor.

Despite worries about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on the box office, A24 has a full release slate lined up for 2022. In March they’ll also release Everything Everywhere All At Once starring Michelle Yeoh. They also have When You Finish Saving The World, written and directed by Jesse Eisenberg and starring Julianne Moore and Finn Wolfhard, lined up for this year, plus Jenny Slate’s Marcel The Shell With Shoes On. Colin Farrell and Jodie Turner-Smith star in After Yang, also set to be released the year. And The Sky Is Everywhere, directed by Josephine Decker, will hit Apple TV+ on Feb. 11.