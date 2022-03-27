One of the great things about filmmaking is that it’s generally a collaborative art form. You’ve got actors, editors, cinematographers, directors, set designers, writers, special effects experts, general crew people who do other things that we can’t specifically name, and even producers (somewhere further down the list). The finished product only exists because of the contributions of everyone on the team, and while it may have a director’s name front and center, the whole crew deserves credit—which is why we should all respectfully sit through the credits of every movie and internalize each person’s name, regardless of whether or not Nick Fury is going to show up afterward.

On a related note: Michael Bay recently told French theater chain Les Cinémas Pathé Gaumont (via Variety) that some of the CGI in his upcoming action movie Ambulance is “shit.” The Internet Movie Database lists nearly 70 visual effects people who worked on Ambulance, so hopefully none of them see this video of the film’s director saying they did a bad job. Hopefully VFX people are at least paid well and aren’t forced to work hard hours to finish the “shit” effects on a Michael Bay movie.

Bay’s comment actually comes as part of a compliment to the film’s stunt performers and practical effects people, with him saying that all of that stuff was really good and that everyone did a good job filming with a “live ambulance.” The movie is about two bank robbers (Jake Gyllenhaal and Yaha Abdul-Mateen II) who have to hijack an ambulance as a getaway vehicle when a heist goes wrong, and Bay has nothing but nice things to say about the cool explosions and car chases they were able to film. The CGI, though? Barf. Get that shit out of here.

One positive thing is that, once Ambulance comes out in American theaters next week, we can all try to spot the bad CGI amidst what will surely be impeccable directing.