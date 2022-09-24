Following the conclusion of Love, Victor earlier this year, star Michael Cimino is transferring to a new school. In a new preview video, Netflix has announced that the actor is joining the cast of Never Have I Ever for the teen comedy’s fourth and final season. He’ll be playing a new love interest for Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan).



“Say hello to the new heartthrob at Sherman Oaks High,” Cimino says in the clip, promising that his character Ethan is “a smoldering bad boy.”

Cimino is certainly familiar with the high school rom-com after playing the title character in Love, Victor for three seasons. The Hulu series spin-off of Love, Simon concluded earlier this year. He was also recently seen in the Netflix movie Senior Year.

Co-created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, Never Have I Ever follows Devi as she navigates her Southern California high school’s social structure after the sudden death of her father. The first three seasons have largely focused on her love triangle between Ben (Jaren Lewison) and Paxton (Darren Barnet), so Ethan’s arrival is sure to complicate things even further. Though the resident cool jock graduated from Sherman Oaks High at the end of season three and had plans to go to college out of state, Barnet also makes a surprise appearance in the video.

“C’mon guys, you can’t get rid of me that easily!” he says. “Paxton’s back, baby!”



The clip also promises that the upcoming episodes will include the wedding of an unexpected couple and address the third season ending with Devi and Ben seemingly getting together again in a big way.

“Damn, Devi! Only the first episode and she already has her work cut out for her,” Ramakrishnan says as she reads a new script. Senior year sure seems like it’ll have its share of surprises.