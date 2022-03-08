Netflix’s Never Have I Ever was renewed for a third season way back in August, and though we somehow still don’t know when that third season will air, the streaming service has decided to go ahead and renew the show for a fourth—and final—season. That comes from Variety, which says production on the third season has wrapped and that it will debut “over the summer,” but that’s all we know about it.

But that third season is already old news. Get out of here, third season! We’re here to talk about the fourth season. Series creators Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher said in a statement that they “can’t wait to reveal all the steamy romance and hilarious adventures” that they have in store for fans of the show, adding “thanks to all our fans for your support—especially you #Bevi and #Daxton stans. We love you!”

The show is about a first-generation Indian-American girl dealing with high school drama, home drama, and a much-talked about love triangle (it’s teenager drama, as this is a comedy series, not grim adult drama). The show stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Lee Rodriguez, Ramona Young, and John McEnroe.

In a separate statement, Netflix’s head of global TV, Bela Bajaria, said that Never Have I Ever is “everything we want in a Netflix comedy series: authentic, funny, and full of heart.” She also said that, while she relates to it “so deeply” as a fellow Indian-American, Never Have I Ever also “hits on so many universal truths that resonate with just about everyone.”

So the third season will premiere on Netflix at some point this year, probably over the summer. Then season four will premiere at some point after that, probably a year or so later. That’s generally how television works.