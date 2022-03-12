Michael Giacchino has had a good couple of decades. Rising from the trenches of writing video game soundtracks, Giacchino’s composing work has become synonymous with the sounds of modern blockbusters: The brassy main theme of The Incredibles, Mission: Impossible movies, and a whole host of superhero themes (including the recent The Batman)/ He’s functionally become the modern-day answer to John Williams—not least of which because he’s taken on so many of Williams’ old gigs, including Star Wars and Jurassic Park.

Now, though, Giacchino is set to take on a whole new set of possibly even more ambitious tasks, with THR reporting that the composer will soon be directing a new Halloween special for his old pals at Marvel. This won’t be Giacchino’s first job in the role—he previously helmed a nine-minute animated installment of Star Trek’s Short Treks anthology series, and a liv e-action short, “Monster Challenge,” starring Patton Oswalt. But the composer- to- director jump is still a fairly rare one— although his tight relationships with J.J. Abrams, Disney, and other major players in the industry probably didn’t hurt.

This new project sounds even more ambitious than his past efforts , though, since it’ll be a full hour focused on (a small portion of) one of the biggest brands on the planet. This special has previously been billed as Werewolf By Night (although THR notes that that probably won’t be the name it runs under), suggesting that it’ll be some kind of adaptation of the long-established Marvel horror comic about a man who turns into a… Well, you can probably guess. (WBN, possibly not coincidentally, is where Marvel vigilante Moon Knight, just about to begin his own Disney+ series, first debuted.) The special is set to star Gael Garcia Bernal and Laura Donnelly, with Bernal expected to play the non-titular werewolf.

The Halloween special is currently gearing up to film in Atlanta; it’ll eventually run on Disney+, sometime (we’re guessing) around October.