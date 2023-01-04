Super-composer Michael Giacchino getting antsy to direct a remake of Them!

Well-known (bordering on outright inescapable) movie composer Michael Giacchino—who recently got into directing with his well-received Marvel Cinematic Universe TV special Werewolf By Night—has just lined up his first directorial feature, Deadline reports. Giacchino is apparently gearing up to remake 1954's Them!, a.k.a., the movie where giant irradiated ants roam all over New Mexico, killing people, and just generally doing “giant irradiated ant” stuff. You might remember the movie: It’s the one with the big irradiated ants.

Giacchino’s apparently had the idea for a revisit to this world of formic horror kicking around in his head for years at this point: In an interview about the news, he said that, “There’s always a movie in your mind that never leaves your head. For me, that’s Them!” (God, the pronoun fun on this movie’s title is going to hit It proportions, isn’t it?)

Giacchino will be directing the film—his first feature—under the auspices of Warner Bros. Discovery; there’s no word yet on who will write the movie, although Giacchino does know what themes he wants his particular version of big scary bugs to tackle. “What I love about Them! is exactly what it’s called: Them! It’s about the other, the unknown which one refuses or can’t understand,” he effused. (It is also, we feel moved to note, about very big ants fucking everything up.) “The current version of Them! is about immigration, and to tell a story about the subject through a lens of this insane science fiction monster movie.”

Advertisement

Giacchino will, obviously, also score the movie, bringing to throwback giant ant movies the same energy and skill he’s applied to god knows how many Marvel and Star Wars movies at this point. He’s expected to collaborate on the film with his brother Anthony, also a filmmaker, who recently released a Disney+ documentary about the making of Werewolf By Night, Director By Night.