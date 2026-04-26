Michael Stipe announces debut solo album, shares who he thinks should play him in biopic
The R.E.M. singer, who will soon debut a record inspired by Daft Punk and sea shanties, hopes that Billie Eilish will play him on the big screen.Image courtesy of CBS
Yesterday, a bearded and bespectacled Michael Stipe appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to announce his debut solo album. He premiered a yet-to-be-released track from the record, a sparkling big-band anthem titled “The Rest of Ever,” which features backing instrumentation from Louis Cato and The Great Big Joy Machine.
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