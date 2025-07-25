Eddington actor Micheal Ward charged with rape

Micheal Ward, an actor who starred in The Book Of Clarence and Ari Aster’s latest Eddington, has been charged with rape and sexual assault, according to The Guardian. The charges relate to one woman and are alleged to have taken place in January 2023. Ward is due to appear in court in London on August 28.

Scott Ware, the detective leading the investigation for the Metropolitan police, said in a statement (via the outlet), “Our specialist officers continue to support the woman who has come forward—we know investigations of this nature can have significant impact on those who make reports.”

Deputy chief crown prosecutor for CPS London South Catherine Baccas said in her own statement: “Having carefully reviewed a file of evidence, the Crown Prosecution Service has authorised the Metropolitan police to charge Micheal Ward, 27, with two counts of rape, two counts of assault by penetration, and one count of sexual assault against a woman in January 2023.” She added, “It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in anyway prejudice these proceedings.”

Ward’s breakout performance came on the Netflix series Top Boy, in which he starred in the third and fourth seasons. He would go on to have roles in Sam Mendes’ Empire Of Light, Steve McQueen’s Small Axe, and the Netflix action flick The Old Guard. In 2020, he received BAFTA’s EE Rising Star Award. Deadline now reports that UK agency Olivia Bell Management has dropped Ward from their roster. Per the BBC, the 27-year-old has denied the charges against him “entirely,” saying that he had cooperated with the investigation and believes his name will be cleared.