Michelle Buteau opens door for female comics in A Buteau-ful Mind trailer Buteau became the first woman to film a stand-up special at Radio City, “but I better not be the fuckin’ last!”

Michelle Buteau has already been having a great year. She had what is perhaps her biggest film role to date in the Ilana Glazer-led comedy Babes. In June, she performed her stand-up set at Radio City, becoming the first woman to tape a comedy special from the stage in the process. And on December 31, Michelle Buteau: A Buteau-ful Mind at Radio City Music Hall will debut on Netflix, capping off the year with a bang. Today, Netflix released the first trailer for the special, which you can check out below.

In addition to the historic nature of her set, Buteau addresses being the mother of twins and what it’s like having Lenny Kravitz follow her on Instagram. (He likes a lot of her pics, and her husband is worried—as, she says, he should be.) But overall, the trailer doesn’t give very much away, smartly choosing to leave the jokes for the special. But the significance of the event is not lost on her. “I might be the first woman to do a special on this stage,” she says at the end of the clip, “but I better not be the fuckin’ last.”

Michelle Buteau: A Buteau-ful Mind at Radio City Music Hall comes to Netflix on December 31.