Mike Leigh says his next film will likely be his last The 83-year-old filmmaker suffers from myositis, a rare condition in which the immune system attacks the muscles, making directing even more physically demanding.

After Tender Loving Care, legendary British filmmaker Mike Leigh may be calling it a day. Speaking to IndieWire, the writer-director behind Secrets And Lies, Mr. Turner, and 2024’s Hard Truths says making another movie is “not going to be possible” due to his mobility issues. Leigh suffers from myositis, a rare condition wherein the immune system attacks the muscles. As a result, he thinks it’s “very likely” the upcoming Tender Loving Care will be his last film. “I mean, I know the girls don’t like to hear me say that, but I think that is the case.” Nevertheless, Leigh, who turned 83 this year, considers himself “lucky in making this last film” because the crew was “very helpful.” He needed two friends to help him stand, which “I probably can’t do much more.”