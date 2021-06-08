Mike Myers and Keegan-Michael Key Photo : Phillip Faraone ( Getty Images )

A whole bunch of crap happened in the last two years, so you almost definitely forgot that Mike Myers was working on a new project for Netflix. Today, the streamer announced the title and casting for the upcoming series, which may sound a little familiar to longtime fans of Myers. Keegan-Michael Key, Ken Jeong, Absolutely Fabulous icon Jennifer Saunders, Debi Mazar, Richard McCabe (Harlots), and Lydia West (Years And Years) will co-star opposite Myers in The Pentaverate, a six-episode limited series centering on a fictional secret society of five men who’ve been controlling world events since the 14th century. Myers will play a total of seven characters in the series, which sounds like a fucking LOT until you remember Eddie Murphy played at least eight in Nutty Professor II: The Klumps.



“The Pentaverate” was actually referenced way back in 1993's So I Married An Axe Murderer, the dark rom-com in which Myers plays a commitment-phobic poet who becomes increasingly suspicious that his new girlfriend (Nancy Travis) is a serial killer who murdered her previous husbands. Myers notably played both the lead role of Charlie and his father, Stuart, a bawdy Scottish man who reads tabloids and believes conspiracy theories—including one about “The Pentaverate,” an influential secret society that counts “The Queen, The Vatican, The Gettys, The Rothschilds, and Colonel Sanders before he went tits up” among its members.

The Pentaverate will be Myers’ first TV role since the short-lived revival of The Gong Show, in which he played Tommy Maitland, host of The Gong Show. It’s also Myers’ first live-action starring role since 2008's The Love Guru. Since then, he’s had small supporting roles in Inglourious Basterds, Terminal (the Margot Robbie thriller from 2018), and Bohemian Rhapsody (a movie that is not worth watching, no not even for Mike Myers’ sake).