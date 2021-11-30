With 2022 just around the corner, it’s time to start thinking about who you want to spend your final moments of 2021 with, and more importantly who you want to keep ties with in the new year. This year, NBC plans on spending it with Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson as the two will host Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Hosted by Miley Cyrus And Pete Davidson, a special produced by Saturday Night Live’s Lorne Michaels.

Advertisement

NBC must have looked at its roster and thought: “They’re young, they both have tattoos, smoke weed, and they are known mostly for the inappropriate things they’ve done onstage? Sounds like a perfect pairing.”

Davidson has made a name for himself over the years in his cast member role on NBC’s SNL, and he is currently known for being Kim Kardashian’s Staten Island sidepiece.

Cyrus previously worked with NBC during her time as a judge on singing competition series The Voice. In May, Cyrus sealed an overall talent and development deal with NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

With this announcement, Carson Daly’s iron grip on NBC’s New Years Eve event has slipped for the first time in 16 years. The former Total Request Live host made has hosted NBC’s yearly special since 2004. Last year, Daly hosted NBC’s New Year’s Eve special with Amber Ruffin and Stephen “tWitch” Boss from Times Square.

Per Columbia Records, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Hosted By Miley Cyrus And Pete Davidson promises a “star-studded lineup of special guests and musical performances,” which have yet to be revealed. The event will take place in Miami, airing from 10:30 p.m. ET to 12:30 a.m. ET on New Year’s Eve, on NBC as well as live-streamed on Peacock.

Hopefully Cyrus will take this as an opportunity to unveil a new cover of an ‘80s bop, or at least give a glam rock rendition of “Auld Lang Syne.”