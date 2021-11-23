Surprise: The rock categories remain the territory of dinosaurs

Look, we love AC/DC, and would never begrudge the Australian greats a Grammy nomination, especially for a late-period record that kicks as much ass as Power Up. But boy, did this year’s nominees serve as a reminder of the yearly complaint that the Academy is woefully out of date when it comes to rock music. As usual, the categories were dominated by decades-old acts and posthumous honors: Foo Fighters, Chris Cornell, Paul McCartney, Deftones, and more. (The Best Metal category, with noms for Rob Zombie and Dream Theater, is even more embarrassing.) Is it too much to ask to see someone other than Black Pumas (who admittedly deserve to be there) get a chance to crack the list? We will accept a late nomination for The Armed’s ULTRAPOP as recompense.