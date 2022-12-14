The thing about writing jokes about the depths to which reality TV producers will sink is that there’s always more depth. T ake as a fresh example today TLC’s announcement of MILF Manor, an actual TV show so close to the premise of the 14-year-old 30 Rock joke MILF Island that only one of two incredibly bizarre explanations present themselves: Either the creators of the series were intentionally patterning themselves after a 30 Rock gag, or they independently and accidentally stumbled onto the same idea and thought, “Yes, excellent TV.”

MILF Manor - Trailer

Now, to be fair, MILF Manor doesn’t exactly replicate the structure of Jack Donaghy’s “dating” masterpiece, in so far as we’re guessing that its various “super hot moms” will not be paired with “50 eighth grade boys.” (Given that the Manor trailers are promising a shocking twist, we’re guessing that they’ll actually be set up with each other’s sons. Wholesome!) Even so, it’s one of those things where you have to assume someone tried to tell the producers “This is actually a 30 Rock bit” and got brushed off, because what do TV comedy nerds know about romance/Oedipal tensions, anyway? (Also, the show takes place on a beach in Mexico, not on an island, so it’s obviously a legally distinct idea.)

MILF Manor promises to set up 8 women (including “ a competitive 47-year-old fitness studio owner from Mexico currently living in Miami, a spontaneous 50-year-old “disco mommy” from Orange County, a 44-year-old Jersey girl currently living in Los Angeles, a 59-year-old fitness instructor and singer from Los Angeles, and a 50-year-old event planner who used to be the B-Girl back in the day”) with 8 young hunks who are definitely, absolutely not each others’ kids for some hot, romantic, competitive times. The show is set to premiere on TLC (and Discovery+) on January 15, presumably right in between episodes of “Dealbreakers” and a repeat airing of The Rural Juror.

