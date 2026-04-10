Netflix cancels Olympic gymnastics movie after Millie Bobby Brown's dismount

Millie Bobby Brown is a bona fide Netflix star. She might be the Netflix star. Having built her career around the streamer, starring in Stranger Things for a decade before a cavalcade of memorable Netflix blockbusters like The Electric State and Damsel, Brown has opted for small-screen fame over big-screen success. With that clout comes the power to make or break a production, and as evidenced by the now-canceled Perfect, Brown is willing to use it.

Per Variety, Brown has made an abrupt dismount from Perfect, a biopic about the 1996 USA gymnastics team, in which she was to play Kerri Strug, one of the team’s “Magnificent Seven.” As a result of Brown’s exit, Netflix has called off the project, which was to be directed by Gia Coppola. The reason for her exit had nothing to do with an ankle injury or a one-legged finish. Instead, it was reportedly a case of “creative differences” that kept Perfect from securing the gold.

Nevertheless, Brown’s relationship with Netflix doesn’t appear to be in any jeopardy. If anything, the company’s so accommodating that it’s willing to cancel projects if she doesn’t want to participate. She still has multiple projects with the streamer, including another Enola Holmes sequel and an adaptation of her debut novel, Nineteen Steps, a World War II historical fiction based on her family’s past.