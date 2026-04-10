Netflix cancels Olympic gymnastics movie after Millie Bobby Brown's dismount
There's only one Damsel who can star as Olympian Kerri Strug, and Millie Bobby Brown has vaulted out of the project over creative differences.Courtesy of Netflix
Millie Bobby Brown is a bona fide Netflix star. She might be the Netflix star. Having built her career around the streamer, starring in Stranger Things for a decade before a cavalcade of memorable Netflix blockbusters like The Electric State and Damsel, Brown has opted for small-screen fame over big-screen success. With that clout comes the power to make or break a production, and as evidenced by the now-canceled Perfect, Brown is willing to use it.
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