James Euringer, also known as Jimmy Urine, the lead singer and head songwriter of the New York electropunk band Mindless Self Indulgence, has been accused of sexually assaulting a minor. The woman, identified as Jane Doe, filed suit in New York City, alleging that the singer groomed, molested, and sexually assaulted her during a two-year relationship that began when she was 15. Euringer, according to the suit, was 27 at the time.

The lawsuit alleges that the relationship occurred between 1997 and 1999. During that time, the plaintiff argues that Euringer would “groom and manipulate Plaintiff into thinking that his sexually assaultive behavior was not criminal and that he and Plaintiff were in fact in a relationship.” The lawsuit continues that while Euringer acknowledged the age of the girl at the time, he nevertheless provided her with a fake ID, requested that she act like a small child during sex, and would act “as though she was his girlfriend and the two were in a consensual relationship.”

Per Rolling Stone, t he lawsuit also names Warner Music Group, Mindless Self Indulgence’s former label Elektra Records, and the band’s former manager and producer Joseph Galus. In addition, the lawsuit accuses the defendants of helping to “develop Mindless Self Indulgence tour T-shirts that featured a photo of the girl while she was still a minor, and an Elektra A&R executive who worked closely with the group saw Euringer frequently touching and kissing the girl during recording sessions and other outings, as did Galus.”



“With their knowledge, relationship to Euringer, and control over Euringer, his shows, his music, and at times his access to minors, Defendants had the opportunity and ability to stop Euringer’s sexual assaults, and to protect Plaintiff and others, but did not,” the suit reads. “As a result, Plaintiff has suffered humiliation, shame, and horror that she will continue to suffer for the rest of her life.”



Mindless Self Indulgence’s shock tactics, which the band used throughout their tenure, acts as evidence against Euringer’s character. The band frequently makes mention of being pedophiles, with the suit pointing to a 1996 advertisement made by the band in search of a drummer who “does not mind drumming for a band of pedophiles.” Other instances of the band alluding to pedophilic activities include the artwork of 1999’s Tight, apparently a close-up of a girl’s underwear, and lyrics to the song “Pantyshot.” The Euringer-penned lyrics state that “life has meaning” when a 5-year-old “spreads her legs.”

Euringer has yet to comment on the accusations .



If you or someone you know in the U.S. has been affected by sexual violence, help is available 24/7 through RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Hotline: 800-656-HOPE and online.rainn.org.