Doom Patrol (HBO Max, 3:01 a.m., season three premiere): Alex McLevy’s pre-air review of the season three premiere gives fans a lot to be excited about: “After a premiere episode that quickly wraps up the lingering storylines of season two (and falls victim to the same too-somber, woe-is-us tone that hampered it), the show reasserts the best version of itself: a series about a bunch of fucked-up weirdos that don’t let their inner turmoil and pain keep them from throwing caution to the wind and saying yes to just about every ludicrous predicament that comes their way....For at least the first half of season three, all our messed-up wannabe heroes are back together at the mansion: the aforementioned Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), Rita Farr/Elasti-Girl (April Bowlby), Larry Trainor/Negative Man (Matt Bomer), and Vic Stone/Cyborg (Joivan Wade). One big, not-so-happy family.”

What We Do In The Shadows (FX, 10 p.m.)

The Croods: Family Tree (Hulu, 12:01 a.m; Peacock, 3:01 a.m.): Kelly Marie Tran and A.J. Locascio reprise their roles of Dawn and Thunk from the Croods movies. Joining them are Artemis Pebdani (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Amy Landecker (Transparent), and the familiar voice of Kiff VandenHeuvel. Despite the prehistoric period, the show follows the familiar trope of two very different families coming together to create a community.

Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC, 10 p.m., season two premiere): Danette Chavez was unimpressed with the first season of this show: “As another entry in the Law & Order universe, Organized Crime mostly did its job—fitfully entertaining in places, running each new phrase into the ground (“wine lair,” really?), and blithely ignoring how bad an idea intraoffice romance is. But as an update to Wolf’s ever-expanding franchise, a much-needed dose of reality beyond copaganda, Organized Crime underdelivered. The show didn’t handle racial inequality in the legal system (or the wider culture) with any more nuance than the standard, issues-focused episode of SVU. So, forget it, Jake: Organized Crime is no more likely to change than its protagonist.” Will the second season be the same?