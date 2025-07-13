Richard Dreyfuss hospitalized with viral bronchitis

In an Instagram video shot from his hospital bedside, Richard Dreyfuss announced that he wouldn't be making the five-hour flight to SharkCon.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  July 13, 2025 | 6:52pm
(Photo by Thomas Cooper/Getty Images)
Film News Richard Dreyfuss
Richard Dreyfuss hospitalized with viral bronchitis
Introducing Endless Mode: A New Games & Anime Site from Paste

Richard Dreyfuss won’t be making the five-hour flight to SharkCon this year due to a viral bronchitis diagnosis. The 77-year-old actor was scheduled to appear at SharkCon in Tampa, FL, this weekend to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Jaws, but doctors’ orders precluded him from appearing because of how serious his infection is. In an Instagram video explaining his absence, Dreyfuss gave fans an update from his hospital bed, saying that he was in “a lot of pain and that [his health] needs to come first.” The actor said he was “terribly sorry” for missing the event, but he doesn’t want “to get anyone else sick, and I don’t want to get sicker myself. I feel terrible about not showing up, and I feel worse about exposing you to this, apparently, very viral illness.” Dreyfuss had been booked to take part in autograph signings and pictures with fans. On SharkCon’s Instagram page, along with Dreyfuss’ video, the convention explained that all prepaid autograph and photo ops will be refunded automatically.

“I want you all to feel very sorry for me,” Dreyfuss said with a laugh, “and very sorry for yourselves.” Despite cracking a couple of jokes, Dreyfuss appeared to be in a rough shape in the video, lying in his bed as medical devices beeped in the background. His wife, Svetlana Erokhin, helped him through the video, reminding him of the name of his diagnosis and noting that he’s grateful for “having such great fans.” “We love you, we miss you, and we’ll see you soon,” Erokhin said.

“That’s my wife,” Dreyfuss continued. “She’s right and she knows how to do this.”

 
Join the discussion...
 