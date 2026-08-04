Netflix unveils first few whacks from Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story

The Ryan Murphy-produced true crime anthology will focus on a female killer for the first time.

By Drew Gillis  |  August 4, 2026 | 2:08pm
Images courtesy of Netflix
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Netflix unveils first few whacks from Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story

Ryan Murphy’s got a new killer series coming to TV this week—his adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis’ The Shards premieres on FX tomorrow—but he’s already got his next story lined up with Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story. Netflix debuted a first look at the latest piece of the Monster anthology series, which has already covered Jeffrey Dahmer, the Menendez brothers, and Ed Gein. This iteration of Monster goes back in time the furthest—to 1890s Massachusetts—and features the first female titular monster. Borden’s also the only subject of the anthology to have been acquitted of the crime for which she was accused, and also the only one to have (at least a well-known) playground rhyme written about her. In short, a lot of firsts here. 

The official logline for Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story reads: 

When the repressed daughter of a wealthy New England family and her rebellious maid find themselves trapped in a house built on humiliation and cruelty, they escape into a fantasy of sex, power, and revenge. The gruesome unsolved murders that follow don’t just shock the world—they give birth to an icon who refuses to live imprisoned in a cage, choosing instead to forge her own legend: shocking, monstrous, and gloriously free.

Ella Beatty stars in the series as Lizzie, and says in a press statement that the season “delves into female rage and repression which I’ve found to feel strikingly relevant, and I cannot wait to share it with the world.” She will appear alongside Vicky Krieps, Rebecca Hall, and Charlie Hunnam, who was recently nominated for an Emmy for his leading role in Monster: The Ed Gein Story. Take a look at some first-look photos below. 

 
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