Netflix unveils first few whacks from Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story The Ryan Murphy-produced true crime anthology will focus on a female killer for the first time.

Ryan Murphy’s got a new killer series coming to TV this week—his adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis’ The Shards premieres on FX tomorrow—but he’s already got his next story lined up with Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story. Netflix debuted a first look at the latest piece of the Monster anthology series, which has already covered Jeffrey Dahmer, the Menendez brothers, and Ed Gein. This iteration of Monster goes back in time the furthest—to 1890s Massachusetts—and features the first female titular monster. Borden’s also the only subject of the anthology to have been acquitted of the crime for which she was accused, and also the only one to have (at least a well-known) playground rhyme written about her. In short, a lot of firsts here.