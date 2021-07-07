John Goodman, Billy Crystal, and Jennifer Tilly voice Scully, Mike, and Celia in Monsters At Work Image : Disney

Monsters At Work (Disney+, 3:01 a.m.): The new animated series is a direct sequel to 2001’s Monsters, Inc. and takes place after the events of that movie. Tylor Tuskmon (Ben Feldman), a recent Scare Major graduate from Monsters University, dreams of working with his idols, Mike Wazowski and James P. “Sully” Sullivan. John Goodman and Billy Crystal return to reprise their roles as Sully and Mike, respectively, while new voice cast members include Hailee Steinfeld, Mindy Kaling, Jennifer Tilly, and Henry Winkler.

Marvel Studios Legends: Black Widow (Disney+, 3:01 a.m.): Eleven years after her introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s finally time for Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow to shine. Before Black Widow releases, a new episode of Marvel’s docuseries Legends offers more insight into the origins of the character, including footage from films and prominent highlights. If you want a clip show to brace yourself for the movie, this is it.

Dogs (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): This docuseries returns for season two and is probably the best way to cure any midweek blues. Created by Glen Zipper, the show explores the bonds between humans and their fluffy pets. For the second season, viewers will be treated to an inside look at the lives of a popular canine mascot, an astronaut’s pooch partners, a priest’s pup, and more.

Cat People (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): Don’t just stop at Dogs, because Netflix is offering something for feline lovers too. Cat People is a docuseries about the fascinating people dedicating their lives to busting the crazy cat lady myth and celebrating their beloved pets who can play instruments, become part of successful fundraisers, and surf.