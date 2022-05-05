[This article contains spoilers for the season finale of Moon Knight]

Want to know if there will be a second season of Moon Knight? Well, so do the show’s executive producers.

“We don’t know if there’s a next season,” Mohamed Diab, who also directed four of the six episodes, tells Deadline. “Marvel doesn’t go with a conventional way, so even if they like the character and want to extend the world, it could be season two, it could be a standalone film, or he can join another superhero’s journey. I’m kept in the dark, just like the fans.”

The Disney+ show introduced Oscar Isaac as the titular hero, who gets his superpowers from being the avatar of the Egyptian god Khonshu. He has dissociative identity disorder, and his Marc Spector and Steven Grant personas come to terms with each other over the course of the series.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Marvel Cinematic Universe entry without a hint at what’s next, and this week’s finale ended on the cliffhanger of showing us a hidden third personality, the cold-blooded killer Jake Lockley.

“Where Moon Knight lands in the MCU after this, I actually don’t know,” says executive producer Grant Curtis. “As a fan, I want to know, because Oscar created such an engaging, emotional performance that people want to see more of the Steven-Marc-Jake story.”

While Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige might be staying tight-lipped about the future of these new characters, there’s clearly plenty of potential.

Though an anticipated cameo from Gael García Bernal’s Werewolf By Night didn’t happen, the finale still introduces a new superhero. In the battle against cult leader Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke), Marc’s wife Layla El-Faouly (May Calamawy) enters the fray as the avatar of the hippo-headed goddess Taweret, armed with a pair of golden swords and a winged suit.

Despite Layla’s new look leading to some of the episode’s most powerful moments, Diab reinforces that she’s conflicted about her new capabilities. When it comes to being a superhero he says she “hates the idea right now,” but there’s a suggestion that she’ll “learn it’s important.”

Moon Knight also moved the comic book character’s home base from New York to London, where he remains at the end of the finale. In the post-credits scene of Eternals, Mahershala Ali’s Blade paid Dane Whitman (Kit Harington) a visit in the English capital. The comics have featured a team-up of supernaturally powered heroes known as the Midnight Sons, and it doesn’t seem like a coincidence that these characters could all bump into each other eventually.