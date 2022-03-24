Three months and some change after the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe arrives next week. The promotional cycle for the Moon Knight series on Disney+ is in full swing, and a handful of new videos tease what’s in store for a previously unseen side of the MCU.



First up, a featurette introduces the show’s main characters. Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac, Dune) is described as “the fists of vengeance,” and he’s seen deploying his signature crescent dart weapons. Also known as Marc Spector, he’s a highly skilled mercenary with dissociative identity disorder who shares a body with the bumbling museum gift shop employee Steven Grant.

May Calamawy (Ramy) says Layla El-Faouly is “a force of strength”–who seemingly knows how to throw a punch herself. She’s noted as being “a friend from the past,” though she also acknowledges the Steven Grant alter ego.

“You don’t want to come face to face with his unworldly power,” warns Ethan Hawke (Boyhood) of Arthur Harrow, a “follower of Amunet” who wields a magical staff. Being the disciple of another Egyptian deity is presumably what will bring him into conflict with Moon Knight, who is inspired to fight crime by the god Khonshu.

The trio also reunites out of costume in the Marvel Studios waiting room, a WiFi -free place for actors to go so they don’t spoil anything. Isaac delivers a heavily bleeped list of plot points and finds a pamphlet titled “Things That Are OK To Share About Moon Knight,” which is, of course, completely blank.

The real goods are hinted at more subtly, with a framed Werewolf By Night comic hanging out on a waiting room table. That Marvel character, played by Gael García Bernal (Mozart In The Jungle), is set to be the star of a forthcoming Halloween special on Disney+.



While Moon Knight was already shown delivering a beatdown to a suspiciously hairy figure in the first trailer, a third new promo video reveals this opponent to be pretty lupine. There’s also footage that reveals more of Spector’s transformative journey to Egypt, a crucial element of the story that director Mohamed Diab recently opened up about.

The six-episode series Moon Knight premieres March 30 on Disney+ and will be released weekly.