Morgan Wallen sentenced to 7 days incarceration for throwing a chair off a roof Wallen will serve two years probation after being incarcerated in a DUI education center.

Morgan Wallen pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a week of incarceration for throwing a chair off the roof of a Nashville bar while intoxicated in April of this year. Wallen will serve his time at a DUI education center, according to People. In addition, he was sentenced to two years’ probation (per People, one year for each of his misdemeanor charges for reckless endangerment) and made to pay a $350 fine as well as court fees.

Because Wallen pleaded conditionally guilty, he will have his charges eligible for dismissal and expungement if he successfully completes the terms of his probation. “Mr. Wallen has cooperated fully with authorities throughout these last eight months, directly communicating and apologizing to all involved. Mr. Wallen remains committed to making a positive impact through his music and foundation,” his attorney Worrick Robinson IV said in a statement to the outlet.

Wallen has courted controversy before, but it hasn’t slowed his ascent to the top of the country music charts. He’s proven to be one of the most successful artists of the 2020s so far, recently named Entertainer of the Year at the 2024 Country Music Awards. In a statement posted to social media in April weeks after the arrest, Wallen said, “I didn’t feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks. I’ve touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief’s. I’m not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility. I have the utmost respect for the officers working every day to keep us all safe. Regarding my tour, there will be no change.”