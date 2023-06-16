Weddings are human pressure cookers, and nobody in HBO World cracks under pressure quite like the Roys. The Italian wedding of Lady Caroline Collingwood and Peter “The Seat Sniffer” Munion serves as the backdrop for Succession’s explosive third-season finale, taking the tensions of the last eight episodes—Kendall Roy’s open war on his father, Shiv and Tom’s increasingly fractured marriage, the looming sale of the family business to an eternally smirking Alexander Skarsgård—and tossing them into a booze- and recrimination-soaked blender. The big marquee moments are obvious, as Kendall kind of, sort of attempts suicide, and family patriarch Logan pulls back the football on his eternally out-foxed kids for what’ll turn out to be the final time. But, as is so frequently the case with Succession, the real heartbreaking stuff exists in the smaller moments: Caroline telling her daughter that Logan “never saw anything he loved that he didn’t want to kick it, just to see if it would still come back”; Shiv almost casually shattering the last of Tom’s heart; Kendall sobbing to his brother and sister about the one awful thing he can never take back. Broken people in fancy clothes: That’s Succession for ya. [William Hughes]