MoviePass gambles on "enterainment speculation" to lure back users
Formerly the go-to source for cheap movies MoviePass is getting into the online gambling game.(Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for MoviePass)
As legalized sports betting from the casino in everyone’s pocket continues to financially bankrupt our morally bankrupt society, MoviePass hopes that the few online bettors might have some money left over to bet on the Avatar movies. In the latest installment of LetterBoxd and Ankler’s newsletter, Crowd Pleaser, per Vulture, MoviePass CEO Stacy Spikes announced that the company, which has long evaded the “wait, is that a scam?” allegations, is joining the online gambling boom. The company is testing out whether “entertainment speculation” is something movie fans are into through a new site called “Mogul,” which it advertises as “the first fantasy league for entertainment.” (Apologies to Vulture‘s Movie Fantasy League players).