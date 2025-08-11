Martin Scorsese recalls ridiculous plan to save Taxi Driver in Mr. Scorsese first look Apple TV Plus has announced a premiere date for its five-part docuseries on the auteur.

While trying to protect Taxi Driver from studio interference, Martin Scorsese learned from the best: his own characters. In a new clip from Apple TV+’s five-part docuseries Mr. Scorsese, the auteur recalls threatening to buy a gun and “maybe just shoot or something” when the MPAA attempted to tone down the film’s violence. He wouldn’t actually have done it (or so he says), but in his head, at the time, they were “going to destroy the film anyway,” so he wanted to steal it and do it first.

The director came up with a rather ingenious workaround in the end, as explained in the clip by his friend Steven Spielberg. You can check it out below: