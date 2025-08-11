Martin Scorsese recalls ridiculous plan to save Taxi Driver in Mr. Scorsese first look

Apple TV Plus has announced a premiere date for its five-part docuseries on the auteur.

By Emma Keates  |  August 11, 2025 | 9:34am
Photo: Apple TV+
TV News Martin Scorsese
While trying to protect Taxi Driver from studio interference, Martin Scorsese learned from the best: his own characters. In a new clip from Apple TV+’s five-part docuseries Mr. Scorsese, the auteur recalls threatening to buy a gun and “maybe just shoot or something” when the MPAA attempted to tone down the film’s violence. He wouldn’t actually have done it (or so he says), but in his head, at the time, they were “going to destroy the film anyway,” so he wanted to steal it and do it first. 

The director came up with a rather ingenious workaround in the end, as explained in the clip by his friend Steven Spielberg. You can check it out below:

It’s moments like these that have earned Scorsese the designation of being one of the greatest living filmmakers, and earned him the documentary treatment. The series, which hails from She Came To Me filmmaker Rebecca Miller, will delve into the auteur’s fabled career through extensive interviews with Scorsese himself as well as a starry lineup of the filmmaker’s friends and collaborators including Robert De Niro, Daniel Day-Lewis, Leonardo DiCaprio, Mick Jagger, Robbie Robertson, Thelma Schoonmaker, Steven Spielberg, Sharon Stone, Jodie Foster, Paul Schrader, Margot Robbie, Cate Blanchett, Jay Cocks, and Rodrigo Prieto, as well as his children, wife Helen Morris and childhood friends. 

“This project is a filmmaker’s dream, to have had such access to legends of the industry, from Marty himself to his prolific collaborators, close friends and family members,” Miller said in a statement. “I was honored he trusted me to create this documentary, which I believe will resonate with everyone from dedicated Scorsese fans to anyone who has grappled with failure and reached for stars.” 

Mr. Scorsese premieres October 17 on Apple TV+.

 
