Mr. Show cast to reunite for charity In addition to Bob Odenkirk, Brian Posehn, and Mary Lynn Rajskub, the event will also feature non-Mr. Show favorite Jon Hamm.

The cast of classic HBO sketch comedy series Mr. Show will soon be reuniting for charity. The announcement of the cast reunion, which will be part of a charity event featuring Patton Oswalt, Zach Galifianakis, and Bob Odenkirk, all raising money for industry support charity Comedy Gives Back, didn’t mention specific names for returning cast members, but did note that Jon Hamm will also be there, just in case anyone wants to do any sketches featuring tall men with very deep voices that otherwise couldn’t be performed for some purely hypothetical reasons.

As with any group of highly celebrated comedians with various real-life commitments, we have to assume not everybody from the show’s cast will be at the event, which is scheduled for January 31 at Hollywood’s Fonda Theatre. In addition to Odenkirk, the only Mr. Show adjacent folks specifically named in the press release for the event are series regulars Brian Posehn and Mary Lynn Rajskub, plus Doug Benson and Laura Kightlinger, who both appeared in a couple of episodes apiece. We do get a promise of “surprise guests,” though—one of whom would be a really big surprise, given the way prison works—so there’s always the possibility that other favorites from the cult classic’s four-season tenure might pop in. (Notably, there’s no specific mention of cast members John Ennis, Tom Kenny, or Jill Talley—or, for that matter, series co-creator and star David Cross.) The press release notes that this is only the second time the cast of Mr. Show has reunited in recent years; all ticket sales from the event will go to Comedy Gives Back, which works to provide support to working comedians experiencing hardship.