It's time to meet The Muppet Show revival teaser
Inspirational, celebrational, muppetational, this is what Disney is now calling The Muppet Show.Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
They don’t give a damn about their reputation. The alums of Freaks & Geeks will continue to reboot The Muppets until someone stops them. Taking over the felt reins from Jason Segel, Seth Rogen is the latest to take a swing at playing the music, lighting the lights, and meeting the Muppets. Executive produced by Rogen, Disney’s revival of The Muppet Show is coming to Disney+ and ABC next month, and joining the premiere are Rogen and Sabrina Carpenter, who will test their star power against the likes of Kermit the Frog, Fozzie Bear, and Miss Piggy. They don’t stand a chance.