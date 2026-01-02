It's time to meet The Muppet Show revival teaser

They don’t give a damn about their reputation. The alums of Freaks & Geeks will continue to reboot The Muppets until someone stops them. Taking over the felt reins from Jason Segel, Seth Rogen is the latest to take a swing at playing the music, lighting the lights, and meeting the Muppets. Executive produced by Rogen, Disney’s revival of The Muppet Show is coming to Disney+ and ABC next month, and joining the premiere are Rogen and Sabrina Carpenter, who will test their star power against the likes of Kermit the Frog, Fozzie Bear, and Miss Piggy. They don’t stand a chance.

Here’s the teaser trailer:

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Unlike previous reboot attempts, such as 2016’s mockumentary or Segel’s 2011 reunion film, The Muppet Show is going back to basics and the original Muppet Theater stage. This is a full-on Muppet variety show like the original Muppet Show from the mid-’70s. Will going retro finally make Muppets palatable to anyone under 35? Can Fozzie’s jokes stand up to a world wocka wocka-ing to AI slop? Will the Walter-heads turn out? What happened to that Dr. Teeth show from a few years ago? Only time will tell.

The Muppet Show returns to television on February 4.