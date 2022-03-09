Myspace emos got the worst news in 2020 when the long awaited My Chemical Romance reunion tour got postposed. To make matters worse, it was postponed twice. But the band is making up for it. Last year, the tour dates got officially rescheduled for fall of 2022, and now MCR has announced even more tour dates and a new lineup of openers.
The new dates include additional stops in Nashville, Albany, Montreal, Boston, Toronto, Portland, Los Angeles, New York City, and more. Tickets will be available on Friday at 12 p.m. local time.
The openers are a pretty eclectic mix, too, and the list includes Midtown (the band reunited recently), Thursday, Taking Back Sunday, Turnstile, Kimya Dawson, The Lemon Twigs, Waterparks, Nothing, GHÖSH, The Bouncing Souls, Soul Glo, Shannon And The Clams, Dilly Dally, Surfbort, The Homeless Gospel Choir, Youth Code, Meg Myers, and Badflower.
The full list of tour dates is below.
My Chemical Romance 2022-2023 tour dates
May-16 St. Austell, England - Eden Project
May-19 Milton Keynes, England - Stadium MK
May-21 Milton Keynes, England - Stadium MK
May-22 Milton Keynes, England - Stadium MK
May-25 Dublin, Ireland - Royal Hospital Kilmainham
May-27 Warrington, England - Victoria Park
May-28 Cardiff, Wales - Sophia Gardens
May-30 Glasgow, Scotland - OVO Hydro
June-01 Paris, France - AccorHotels Arena
June-02 Rotterdam, Netherlands - Rotterdam Ahoy
June-04 Bologna, Italy - Sonic Park Fest 2022 Arena Parco Nord
June-June Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle
June-07 Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Park
June-September Warsaw, Poland - Progresja Scena Lethia
June-11 Prague, Czech Republic - Prague Rocks 2022 Stadion Sinobo
June-12 Berlin, Germany - Velodrom
June-14 Stockholm, Sweden - Gröna Lund
June-21 Bonn, Germany - Kunstrasen Bonn
August-20 Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center
August-21 San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center
August-23 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
August-24 Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center
August-26 Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
August-27 Elmont, NY - UBS Arena
August-29 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
August-30 Albany, NY - MVP Arena
September-01 Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
September-02 Montreal, Quebec - Centre Bell
September-04 Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena
September-May Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena
September-07 Boston, MA - TD Garden
September-August Boston, MA - TD Garden
September-October Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
September-11 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
September-13 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
September-15 Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
September-16 Chicago, IL - Riot Fest
September-20 Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
September-21 Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
September-23 Dover, DE - Firefly Music Festival
September-24 Sunrise, FL - FLA Live Arena
September-27 Houston, TX - Toyota Center
September-28 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
September-30 Denver, CO - Ball Arena
October-02 Portland, OR – Moda Center
October-March Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
October-May Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
October-07 Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
October-August Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival
October-11 Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
October-12 Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
October-14 Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
October-15 Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
October-17 Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
October-22 Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young
October-23 Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young
October-29 Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young
March-11 Western Springs, New Zealand - The Outer Fields at Western Springs
March-13 Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Centre
March-14 Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Centre
March-16 Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena
March-17 Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena
March-19 Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank Arena
March-20 Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank Arena