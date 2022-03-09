Myspace emos got the worst news in 2020 when the long awaited My Chemical Romance reunion tour got postposed. To make matters worse, it was postponed twice. But the band is making up for it. Last year, the tour dates got officially rescheduled for fall of 2022, and now MCR has announced even more tour dates and a new lineup of openers.



The new dates include additional stops in Nashville, Albany, Montreal, Boston, Toronto, Portland, Los Angeles, New York City, and more. Tickets will be available on Friday at 12 p.m. local time.

The openers are a pretty eclectic mix, too, and the list includes Midtown (the band reunited recently), Thursday, Taking Back Sunday, Turnstile, Kimya Dawson, The Lemon Twigs, Waterparks, Nothing, GHÖSH, The Bouncing Souls, Soul Glo, Shannon And The Clams, Dilly Dally, Surfbort, The Homeless Gospel Choir, Youth Code, Meg Myers, and Badflower.

The full list of tour dates is below.

My Chemical Romance 2022-2023 tour dates

May-16 St. Austell, England - Eden Project

May-19 Milton Keynes, England - Stadium MK

May-21 Milton Keynes, England - Stadium MK

May-22 Milton Keynes, England - Stadium MK

May-25 Dublin, Ireland - Royal Hospital Kilmainham

May-27 Warrington, England - Victoria Park

May-28 Cardiff, Wales - Sophia Gardens

May-30 Glasgow, Scotland - OVO Hydro

June-01 Paris, France - AccorHotels Arena

June-02 Rotterdam, Netherlands - Rotterdam Ahoy

June-04 Bologna, Italy - Sonic Park Fest 2022 Arena Parco Nord

June-June Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

June-07 Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Park

June-September Warsaw, Poland - Progresja Scena Lethia

June-11 Prague, Czech Republic - Prague Rocks 2022 Stadion Sinobo

June-12 Berlin, Germany - Velodrom

June-14 Stockholm, Sweden - Gröna Lund

June-21 Bonn, Germany - Kunstrasen Bonn

August-20 Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center

August-21 San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

August-23 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

August-24 Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center

August-26 Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

August-27 Elmont, NY - UBS Arena

August-29 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

August-30 Albany, NY - MVP Arena

September-01 Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

September-02 Montreal, Quebec - Centre Bell

September-04 Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena

September-May Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena

September-07 Boston, MA - TD Garden

September-August Boston, MA - TD Garden

September-October Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

September-11 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

September-13 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

September-15 Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

September-16 Chicago, IL - Riot Fest

September-20 Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

September-21 Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

September-23 Dover, DE - Firefly Music Festival

September-24 Sunrise, FL - FLA Live Arena

September-27 Houston, TX - Toyota Center

September-28 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

September-30 Denver, CO - Ball Arena

October-02 Portland, OR – Moda Center

October-March Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

October-May Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

October-07 Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

October-August Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

October-11 Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

October-12 Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

October-14 Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

October-15 Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

October-17 Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

October-22 Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young

October-23 Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young

October-29 Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young

March-11 Western Springs, New Zealand - The Outer Fields at Western Springs

March-13 Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Centre

March-14 Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Centre

March-16 Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena

March-17 Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena

March-19 Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank Arena

March-20 Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank Arena

