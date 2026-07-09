The hunt for the best live-action Naruto runner is underway

Two years after announcing the live-action adaptation of the popular anime Naruto, director Destin Daniel Cretton has launched a global search for an actor to fill out his Team 7 for the movie. Casting Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura is underway as Cretton is looking for a young performer who can run while bent over with their arms outstretched behind them.

“Kishimoto-sensei’s stories have inspired generations of fans around the world, and it’s an honor to bring his world and characters to the big screen in live action for the very first time,” Cretton wrote on social media. “I’m thrilled to kick off this worldwide casting search for our Team 7 and to bring the incredible universe of Naruto to life!”

Adapted from Masashi Kishimoto’s manga, which itself was adapted into an extremely popular anime, Naruto tells the classic story of an orphan who attends ninja school, learns he’s the chosen one, and uses magical powers to fight the forces of evil with his friends. Having helmed similar superpowered-youngster stories, including the martial-arts-based Shang-Chi and the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Cretton will once again have the power to add blue and purple lights to his fight choreography. No word on when Naruto will hit theaters. When it does, it will be Cretton’s first non-Marvel film since helming Just Mercy, starring Oscar-winning Naruto-head Michael B. Jordan.

The Naruto empire encompasses a 72-volume manga, two long-running series, 11 theatrical films, spin-offs, made-for-TV specials, video games, and just about everything in between. Thankfully for fans of the infamously speedy character, this won’t be another Netflix adaptation but a feature film backed by Lionsgate, which has been trying to get this thing up and running since 2014.