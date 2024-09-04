Natasha Rothwell adapting Reesa Teesa's "Who TF Did I Marry?" TikTok series Natasha Rothwell will executive produce and star in an adaptation of "Who TF Did I Marry," a TikTok series by influencer Reesa Teesa

Hawk Tuah Girl has a podcast, Jools is doing “demure” brand partnerships with the likes of Netflix, and Reesa Teesa is getting her own television show. You may not remember Reesa Teesa—any and all of these names might be triggering a “CURTAINS FOR ZOOSHA?” meme response—but earlier this year, she was the online star du jour. Tareasa “Reesa Teesa” Johnson went viral after posting a 50-part series called “Who TF Did I Marry?” on TikTok about her relationship with an alleged pathological liar. Now, the series is being adapted into its own television show, according to Variety.

During the peak of Johnson’s 15 minutes when Hollywood was knocking down her door, she told The Cut that her dream would be for “Shonda Rhimes or Ava DuVernay” to direct her story “and she’d be played by Jill Scott, Natasha Rothwell, or Danielle Pinnock.” Well, one of those major dreams is coming true: Rothwell is the one who ultimately won the rights (in a “competitive bidding war”) for the adaptation via her Big Hattie Productions banner, per Variety. She’ll both executive produce and star in the new series.

Not unlike Johnson, Rothwell has been having her capital-M Moment in Hollywood. She broke out as part of the ensemble cast of Issa Rae’s Insecure and became a fan favorite on the first season of The White Lotus. She’s returning for the latter series’ third season, and will soon play the lead in How To Die Alone, a new comedy she created for Hulu.

“I am BEYOND excited to work with THE Natasha Rothwell,” Johnson posted on her TikTok, writing that she “didn’t disappear,” but was in negotiations for the series. (Johnson signed with talent agency CAA in March.) “Listen, we are about to change the game,” she added. “Get ready, get set, GO!!!”