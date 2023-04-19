When God closes a door (rest in peace, Tanya McQuoid), he opens a wellness center. Natasha Rothwell is officially returning to The White Lotus for season 3, Variety confirms, ostensibly reprising her role as spa manager Belinda Lindsey.

A kind-hearted listener to a fault, Belinda was a season 1 fan favorite, winning friends and influencing people with the killer service-industry combination of a dogged work ethic and a warm, inviting smile. Most towering among those friends was the one and only Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge, who won an Emmy last year for the role), who promised Belinda she would finance the wellness center of her dreams before ultimately ditching the plans for a new guy: Greg (Jon Gries).

So far, the details on The White Lotus season 3 have been scarce but resonant: we know now that it will be set in Thailand, and creator Mike White has hinted that the season will be “a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality,” a tease that certainly leaves room for plenty of wellness storylines. Whether Belinda will return to the eponymous resort as an employee or a guest remains tantalizingly up in the air.

One thing’s for (pretty) certain: Belinda won’t be getting swindled by Tanya again in season 3. Those who tuned in religiously for the Sicily-set second season no all too well how Tanya and Greg’s little love affair played out. The seemingly benevolent, stylish gays Tanya galavanted through Italy with turned out to be a vulturous crew helmed by Quentin (Tom Hollander), who Greg had hired to murder Tanya in a plot to cash in on her wealth.

So early in the “pick apart every detail of season 3" game, it feels pretty far-fetched to imagine Belinda had anything to do with Tanya’s watery grave, consciously or unconsciously. But as The White Lotus starts to look a lot more like a franchise than a limited series, anything feels possible. Bring on the detailed lore!