Natasha Rothwell’s sweet, wonderful Belinda may have gotten her dreams pulverized in the season 1 finale of The White Lotus, but in real life, she’s doing just fine. Better than fine, actually; n ot only did she sign a major deal with ABC Signature last year under her banner Big Hattie Productions, but it is already paying dividends with her first major series order from Hulu and Onyx Collective, a Disney-owned brand that was started to highlight the work of creators of color.

Rothwell will be writing, co-show running , and starring in How To Die Alone, an eight-episode, half-hour comedy series. T he show will follow “Melissa (Rothwell), a fat, black, neurotic who’s never been in love. After a comical brush with death, she refuses to settle for anything less than the life she wants, catapulting her on a journey to becoming ‘100% that bitch’ in real life by any means necessary,” per Deadline.

Vera Santamaria (Pen15, BoJack Horseman, and Orange Is The New Black) will also co-showrun. Both Santamaria and Rothwell will executive produce, along with Desiree Akhavan (The Bisexual, The Miseducation of Cameron Post).

Rothwell, who was described as a “real deal triple threat” by Onyx Collective leader Tara Duncan, started her career as a writer on SNL from 2014-2015. She is perhaps best known for her work on HBO’s Insecure, where she wrote, directed, and also starred as Kelli. In addition to her role as Belinda (for which she received an Emmy nomination), Rothwell has also done voice work on Tuca & Bertie, DuckTales, and Archer, and will appear in the upcoming Wonka movie, along with Disney’s animated Wish.

No production schedule or tentative premiere dates have been released as of yet, but we’re— please excuse the pun—dying to watch this as soon as it drops.