It seems like Pete Davidson, the tattooed bad boy of SNL, is staying in the Sheinhardt Wig Company’s global family. Davidson, whose will they/won’t they with the NBC sketch series has created some speculation about his future at NBC , is launching a new show on Peacock about Pete Davidson.

A new Peacock series loosely based on Davidson’s life, Bupkis was given a straight-to-series order by NBC Universal. Combining “grounded story telling with absurd elements,” the show reflects the “completely original worldview for which Pete is well known.” But, of course, this leads one to ask, is that what Pete is well known for? He’s mostly known for not showing up at SNL, appearing in photographs with Kim Kardashian, Kate Beckinsale, and Ariana Grande, and being totally indifferent to the media circus he leads.



Peacock acquired this in a “highly competitive situation,” which is a shame because it’s on Peacock, so no one will ever see the fruits of their labor. Anyway, here’s what Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, says about the show:

“Pete Davidson is one of the most sought-after comedians today with his smart, one-of-a-kind humor and honest point of view. Bupkis will showcase Pete’s funny, surprising and unfiltered brand of comedy audiences have come to love as we continue to bolster our Peacock comedy slate. We can’t wait to dive in with Lorne Michaels, Broadway Video and our partners at Universal Television.”

Before Pete Davidson was known for being the world’s most charmed boy, he was a comedian. More specifically, he was a comedian who regularly appeared on Weekend Update, where he more or less played himself. He also starred in Judd Apatow’s The King Of Staten Island, where he more or less played himself, the king of State Island. So while Davidson starring in a series about himself isn’t a stretch, it’s nice to see Davidson focusing on doing comedy again instead of being photographed on a yacht.