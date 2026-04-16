NCIS franchise now up to seven total spin-offs thanks to LL Cool J's NCIS: New York

Confirming what we’ve always suspected—that Ladies Love Cool (And Functionally Unkillable) TV Franchises—CBS confirmed today that it’s putting its seventh spin-off of the NCIS series into production. NCIS: New York will star Scott Caan and franchise star LL Cool J, with the latter reprising his role as special agent Sean Hanna from 14 seasons of NCIS: Los Angeles. The new series follows (take a deep breath if you’re reading this out loud) NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, NCIS: Hawai’i, NCIS: Sydney, NCIS: Origins, and the recently canceled NCIS: Tony & Ziva in the franchise’s overall history.

Besides answering the question “Wait, they haven’t had a New York one of these yet?” the news also reveals what The Pitt creator R. Scott Gemmill gets up to in his spare time: Returning to his old NCIS roots, in this case by writing the pilot for the new series. (Gemmill spent years as a writer and showrunner on NCIS: Los Angeles.) It’s a CBS reunion all around, actually, given that Caan starred for 10 seasons on the network’s Hawaii Five-0. (In fact, his character, police detective Danny Williams, actually appeared in the NCISiverse through a crossover, although he’s playing a brand new character here.)

News of the spin-off was part of a wider presentation on CBS’s TV fortunes earlier today; per Variety, the network also revealed that it was renewing Beyond The Gates and Harlan Coben’s Final Twist, and—in the kind of development that we just know we’re going to wind up thinking about all day—put a new cop series called Flint into production, starring Friends star Matt LeBlanc as a burned-out LAPD detective who attempts to get himself fired so he can start collecting his pension. (The show is being billed as a drama, although, if we’re being honest, the premise sounds kind of… goofy… for that particular label.)