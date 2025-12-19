Paramount Plus puts Tony & Ziva out to pasture

The resurrection of Anthony DiNozzo and Ziva David is over. Paramount Plus confirmed today that NCIS: Tony & Ziva, which brought back longtime actors Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo in the title roles, has ended. Its first and now only season finished airing in October, leaving the on-again, off-again couple in a decidedly “on” position, where it will presumably remain, at least until the next time Paramount decides another NCIS is a safe enough bet.

“We feel incredibly lucky to have had the chance to play these characters once again and to tell the next chapter of Tony and Ziva’s story,” Weatherly and de Pablo said in a joint statement, per Deadline. “Our deepest thanks go to our extraordinary cast, crew, writers, directors, and producers, and to our partners at CBS Studios and Paramount+ who helped make this dream a reality. But most of all, we want to thank the fans around the world who joined us on this adventure and finally got to see Tony and Ziva find their happily ever after.”

The characters Tony and Ziva had a rather complicated relationship history, which included a daughter named Tali and at least one faked death on the part of Ziva. de Pablo was a series regular on NCIS for seasons 3 through 11, and returned in guest and recurring capacities in 2019 and 2020. Weatherly was also a main character on NCIS before starring in Bull for six seasons, where he was dogged by allegations of sexual harassment for most of the series’ run.