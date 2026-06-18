Netflix dumps The Duffer Brothers' The Boroughs after single season
Created by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews, and overseen by the Stranger Things architects, the series is getting the axe after just one outing.The Boroughs, Photo: Netflix
Fans hoping that recent Netflix addition The Boroughs might wind up getting the full Stranger Things treatment—”Five seasons and a stage play!”—from its streaming host are about to be thoroughly disappointed. Deadline reports tonight that the streamer has just canceled the science-fiction series, which was created by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews, and overseen by Stranger Things‘ Matt and Ross Duffer, after only a single season on the digital airwaves.
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