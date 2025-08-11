Netflix still wants to be in the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle business
Netflix may not see a lot of return for the couple's shows, but it is getting a cut of Markle's lifestyle brand.Photo: Courtesy of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (via Netflix)
Netflix has balked at paying writers a sustainable wage and continues to squeeze as much subscription money out of its users as possible, but when it comes to exiled royals making occasional lifestyle content, it seems there are unlimited resources. The streamer has reportedly extended its deal with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, which resulted in five projects over the last five years (Polo; With Love, Meghan; Heart Of Invictus; Harry & Meghan; and Live To Lead). While the terms of the agreement haven’t yet been disclosed, it’s apparently less strict: this is a first look deal, rather than an overall deal granting Netflix exclusive rights to all Archewell content, per Deadline. Netflix is also partnering with Markle on her lifestyle brand “As ever.”