Death To 2021 (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): Much like last year’s Death To 2020 comedy special, Netflix is saying goodbye to a dreadful year with this faux documentary yet again. Directed by Jack Clough and Josh Ruben, the special combines archival footage gathered through the year with commentary from fictitious characters. The star-studded cast includes Hugh Grant, Lucy Liu, William Jackson Harper, Cristin Milioti, Joe Keery, Nick Mohammed, Tracy Ullman, Diane Morgan, Stockard Channing, Samson Kayo, among others.

Regular coverage

Landscapers (HBO, 9 p.m., season finale)

Wild cards

ABC Special: The Year 2021 (ABC, 8 p.m.): ABC News will air a two-hour special to highlight the biggest moments of the year, from the Capitol insurrection to the inauguration, to the world still fighting COVID -19 and a tightening space race. Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts will co-anchor alongside a host of other ABC anchors like David Muir and George Stephanopoulos. They will also look at the most talked-about moments and milestones in film and television, including appearances from personalities like Simu Liu, Michael Phelps, Danny Pellegrino, and Ryan Michelle Bathe. The retrospective will be available to stream on Hulu the following day.

Crimes Gone Viral (Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m., season two premiere): ID’s true-crime series returns for its second season to explore riveting stories behind shocking crimes that were caught on camera and gained viral fame on the internet. Gripping clips of kidnappings, break-ins, wild car chases, violent road rage incidents, and other crimes rack up millions of views. Crimes Gone Viral goes beyond the jaw-dropping footage to investigate the full story with the help of interviews and other behind-the-scenes information. Season two will premiere with a two-episode special.