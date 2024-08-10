Netflix and Crunchyroll both hit by major content leaks Heartstopper, Arcane, the upcoming Terminator anime, and more have reportedly been leaked online

Netflix is the latest major content provider to get hit with the leaking epidemic, as The Wrap reports that the streamer has had high profile premieres for a number of shows—including upcoming seasons of Heartstopper, Arcane, and the new Terminator anime series—find their way online ahead of their official debuts.

Netflix issued a statement acknowledging the leak earlier this week, writing that, “One of our post-production partners has been compromised and footage from several of our titles has unfortunately leaked online. Our team is aggressively taking action to have it taken down.”

Netflix wasn’t the only streamer hit by the incident, either: Anime-focused streaming service Crunchyroll also appears to have been hit by the same problem, issuing its own statement that “We are aware of a content leak ahead of one of our fall series.” (Reportedly, the season premiere of anime series Re:Zero.) “We’ve opened an investigation to identify the source of this leak,” Crunchyroll wrote, “And our team is taking action to have it taken down.”

Digital leaking has been a problem for as long as digital media has been a thing, but it’s undeniably been getting more eye-catching in recent years. Just last week, HBO—which has suffered from this issue persistently ever since the Game Of Thrones days—suffered the indignity of House Of The Dragon‘s finale going online ahead of its proper air date. (Warner Bros. Discovery blamed that on a third-party distributor, as opposed to the post-production team that’s getting the blame this time.) Netflix series afflicted by this recent leak include Heartstopper, plus a whole bunch of anime titles, including Dandadan, the League Of Legends-based Arcane, Ranma 1/2, and Terminator: Zero, with more than a dozen episodes of TV making their way out to the internet and getting passed around on social media.