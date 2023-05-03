The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

Director David Fincher has a darn near flawless record when it comes to making great films but The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button seems to be the one that people point to as a misstep (okay, there’s also Alien 3, but that’s not 100% his fault). The question is: is it really that bad or is it just too un-Fincher-like? The film stars Brad Pitt as the titular character who is born an old man and proceeds to age backward . It’s a weird premise—loosely based on a 1922 short story by F. Scott Fitzgerald— that was also the subject of an episode of Mork & Mindy but, we digress. The cast also includes Jared Harris, Cate Blanchett, Tilda Swinton, Mahershala Ali, and Elle Fanning. Why not check it out and see if the film is really as bad as they say?