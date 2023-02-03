Netflix orders a second season of That '90s Show

Buoyed by the undeniable and unstoppable power of Double Nostalgia—first, for the decade in question itself , and then also for the show it serves as a sequel revival to—Netflix’s That ’70s Show follow-up That ’90s Show has apparently been a big enough hit for the streamer that it’s already rolling out the renewal notices. And while “Hey, we’re for sure giving you a second season” has become less of a guarantee of a renewal in the streaming ecosystem than it used to be—what with the wave of shows that have found themselves un-renewed in recent months— we’d be surpris ed if this retur n trip to the land of For mans and Kelsos wouldn’t actually get its own return trip.

Netflix announced the news via Twitter, with a poster reveal emphasizing that, yeah, we are mostly watching this thing to get more time with Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith. (Reprising their roles, now as grandparents, from the original series.) Meanwhile, the teens are all crowded together around the couch in the background: Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide), Jay Kelso (Mace Coronel), Ozzie (Reyn Doi), Nikki (Sam Morelos), and Nate ( Maxwell Acee Donovan) are all there, “Hey ’90s kids! ” -ing their way through life.

Advertisement

That ’90s Show returns viewers to the world of Point Place, Wisconsin, where young Leia Forman decides to spend her summer with a new group of friends. To pretty good effect: Although the show occasionally allows itself, especially in the early going, to get bogged down with a focus on returning characters and cameos instead of focusing on its engaging young cast, the series eventually allows Haverda and her colleagues to shine more fully.

Netflix released the first season of That ’90s Show back on January 19.