The Texas Chainsaw Massacre has gotten a whopping seven sequels. But just like Halloween decided to completely forget about prior movies and create a new trilogy, Texas Chainsaw Massacre is making its return with another sequel, that picks up after the original 1974 movie.



Netflix revealed the first look at its sequel to the slasher classic, showing Leatherface out in the rain and lurking in the shadows . There’s also a picture of the new cast, which features Elsie Fisher, Sarah Yarkin, Jacob Latimore, and Nell Hudson gazing into the distance with the backdrop of a vacant town.

The streaming service also shared the official logline for the film, that reads:



Melody (Sarah Yarkin), her teenage sister Lila (Elsie Fisher), and their friends Dante (Jacob Latimore) and Ruth (Nell Hudson), head to the remote town of Harlow, Texas to start an idealistic new business venture. But their dream soon turns into a waking nightmare when they accidentally disrupt the home of Leatherface, the deranged serial killer whose blood-soaked legacy continues to haunt the area’s residents — including Sally Hardesty (Olwen Fouéré), the sole survivor of his infamous 1973 massacre who’s hell-bent on seeking revenge.

Marilyn Burns, the actor who played Sally in the original movie, died in 2014, so Olwen Fuéré is stepping into the role this time around. This sequel is directed by David Blue Garcia (Tejano), and written by Chris Thomas Devlin, with a story from Fede Alvarez and Rodo Sayagues (the writing duo behind 2013's Evil Dead and Don’t Breathe). It premieres on February 18, 2022.

This sequel gives the Texas Chainsaw franchise a new chance at showing a consistent storyline for Leatherface that could potentially make up for the discrepancies in the prior sequels.



As Katie Rife wrote for The A.V. Club, “Texas Chainsaw is a muddled franchise, continually re-writing its own backstory and reconfiguring the makeup of its core family of cannibalistic redneck freaks. Even the tone is inconsistent, ricocheting from gritty verisimilitude to over-the-top satire and back again. Over the course of eight movies, the only constants are mentally challenged chainsaw killer Leatherface—although his personality traits come and go, too—Texas, and meat.”