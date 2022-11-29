Red and Kitty Forman have opened up their home’s basement to another batch of fresh-faced teenagers in the teaser for Netflix’s reboot series, That ‘90s Show. Even though 20 years have passed, Red (Kurtwood Smith) remains the same old stern grump, with kindhearted Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) at his side.

In That ‘90s Show, we meet Leia Forman—the teenage daughter of That ‘70s Show’s Donna and Eric—who comes to stay at her grandparent s’ in Point Place, Wisconsin for the summer. It’s there she meets next-door neighbor Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide), and her group of friends, played by Maxwell Acee Donovan, Sam Morelos, Reyn Doi, Mace Coronel. Red and Kitty introduce the kids to their iconic basement, which has been faithfully rebuilt.

That ‘90s Show | Official Teaser | Netflix

“I wanted to have the same feeling as That 70s Show did,” says Gregg Mettler, a former That ‘70s Show writer who now serves as the reboot’s showrunner, per Variety. “The show had a very special tone. It was playful, it had a heart, it was sarcastic, it was filled with love within this family, within the friend group. I missed being in the basement with those kids.”

The ten-episode season will follow Leia’s first summer in Point Place, as she and her friends delve into things like partying, relationships, and smoking weed for the first time. Each subsequent season will revisit the teens throughout the summer, as apparently school is just not cool when it comes to TV.

“Setting it only during the summer gets the whole school and having-to-go-to-class thing out of the way, which we discovered on the original show, that wasn’t where it was interesting,” says show creator Terry Turner. “It was more interesting in the basement… Also, people change where they go away. They come back nine months later and when they’re teenagers, sometimes there’s a radical change, sometimes not. But sometimes people have decided to go a completely different path.”

Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Ashton Kutcher, and Mila Kunis will all make guest appearances in the new series (Danny Masterson will not, for obvious reasons). The reboot brought back many of those who worked behind the scenes on the original series, including costume designer Melina Root and hair department head Gabriella Pollino.

“That was one of the most amazing parts of this experience,” Mettler says. “We had a lot of people returning that had DNA with the old show. When they put those sets up, which were exact replicas of the sets from That ‘70s Show, I believe they used the old plans. When they started loading in the little details like the tchotchkes on Kitty’s shelves and the stuff in the kitchen, that is when I started to get chills. When do you get this chance ever in life, to go back home again like this?”

That ‘90s Show premieres January 19, exclusively on Netflix.