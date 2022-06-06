Netflix has finally shared the first teaser for Tim Burton’s upcoming series Wednesday, a reimagining of The Addams Family with Scream 4's Jenna Ortega stepping into the tightly coiffed braids of the titular character. Although there’s still no confirmed release date for the “twisted new series,” the teaser focuses in on its newest star and sets the stage for a very spooky, scary watch.



In the clip, all eyes are on Ortega’s Wednes day as she tightens her braids, straightens her sharp white collar, and pierces the camera with her character’s signature withering stare. Ortega has clearly done her homework when it comes to embodying Wednesday; the young actress nails Wednesday’s menacingly bored demeanor right down to the slight pout of her lips.

After the screen flashes with “Netflix Woefully Presents,” Wednesday—who initially appears to be all alone in a shadowy black room—is joined by a familiar face who has no face at all: Thing, the severed hand who serves as the Addams’ butler in previous adaptations. As the teaser concludes, both Wednesday and Thing snap their fingers, immediately leading the ear to the iconic Addams Family theme song.

The teaser continues to up the mystery of what, exactly, this new vision of The Addams Family will entail. Catherine Zeta Jones and Luis Guzmán signed on last year to play Morticia and Gomez Addams, Wednesday’s darkly romantic parents. Christina Ricci, who starred as Wednesday in 1991's The Addams Family and its 1994 sequel Addams Family Values, will reportedly take on a mysterious, unspecified role in the project.

Netflix previously shared the logline for Wednesday, stating: “The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday’s attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago—all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.”