Netflix's Cheer to show the Texas cheerocracy that built national champions

If Bring It On is your favorite Kirsten Dunst movie, have we got the Netflix documentary series for you. Cheer focuses not on the Rancho Toros, but the real Navarro College Cheer Team in Corsicana, Texas, which has won 14 national championships since 2000. The team is coached by Monica Aldama—described as a “beast” in the trailer—whose motto is, “You keep going until you get it right, then you keep going until you can’t get it wrong.” That explains all those championships: One shot in the trailer shows a cheerleader soaking in a bathtub full of ice.

Cheer will also delve into the troubled pasts of some of its athletes, as Netflix describes: “Viewers will join the Navarro College cheerleaders as they face injuries, sacrifice, personal setbacks and triumphs, all leading up to one nail-biting and adrenaline pumping final competition at the National Championship.” Frankly, we’re just in it for the impressive people flipping, which even the athletes themselves acknowledge is “insane.” But we would surprised if we didn’t hear the statement, “I am just cheerleading” at least once. The six-episode series drops on January 8.