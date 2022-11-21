Things are still not going very well at Twitter. This, in and of itself, isn’t much of a surprise. Since the social media service was taken over by a man whose best qualifications for the job include tweeting too much and having a lot of money at his disposal, the site has seen major news organizations decide to stop posting, a whole bunch of employees leave the company while many others were fired, and the new verification system turned out just about exactly as poorly as everyone thought it would.

And then, as if the decline wasn’t evident enough, people started figuring out they could just tweet out full movies yesterday.

Obviously working on the assumption that Elon Musk’s Twitter isn’t staffed well enough to deal with problems as they arise, a number of accounts decided to test the algorithmic fences by uploading entire films in two-minute clips. As described by Mashable, the movies on offer included stuff like The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Avatar, Need For Speed, Kamen Rider Heisei Generations Forever, and, naturally, Hackers.

Advertisement

The most popular movie threads gained enough attention to get their corresponding accounts suspended by the time of writing, but the fact that Twitter wasn’t able to automatically detect copyright infringement on this scale for any length of time seems like a good indication that the social media platform isn’t in the best of shape right now.



This, combined with the verification system scaring advertisers away and costing giant companies money, would be worrying to most other executives. But Musk doesn’t seem too rattled. He’s too busy tweeting memes and getting Ye, Trump, and Jordan Peterson’s accounts up and running again to have time for the small stuff.



G/O Media may get a commission Up to 30% off Made In Cookware - Up to 30% Off All new cookware for home chefs.

Made In is beloved by Michelin starred restaurants and home cooks alike, with over 100 years of family history. Buy at Made In Cookware Advertisement

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com