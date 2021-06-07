Netflix's Shadow And Bone renewed for season 2

Cast members celebrate the season two renewal at Netflix’s Geeked Week. Screenshot : Netflix / Youtube

Another season of Netflix’s Shadow And Bone has been summoned. The cast members of the fantasy series made the announcement at Netflix Geeked’s first ever virtual event Geeked Week.



Based on the best-selling Grishaverse book series by Leigh Bardugo, the first season follows orphan mapmaker Alina Starkov in the mythical warn-torn kingdom of Ravka as she learns to harness her light-summoning power while conspiring forces plot to utilize or extinguish it. The first season premiered on April 23, soaring to number one in 79 countries’ Top Ten streamer list for Netflix. Fifty-five million households viewed the series within the first month, and several Bardugo’s Grishaverse novels found themselves back on the New York Times Best S eller list.

“I’ve been writing in the Grishaverse for nearly ten years now, so I’m thrilled we get to keep this adventure going,” Bardugo says. “There are so many places we’ve barely gotten to visit and I can’t wait to introduce our audience to more of the saints, soldiers, thugs, thieves, princes and privateers who make this world so much fun to explore. It’s going to be real magic to see our brilliant, talented cast expand.”

Cast members Jessie Mei Li, Archie Renaux, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Kit Young, Danielle Galligan, Calahan Skogman, Ben Barnes, and the beloved goat named Milo, are all set to return for season two. Eric Heisserer continues on as the executive producer and showrunner.

“I’m honored and thrilled to return to the Grishaverse and continue the stories of these endearing characters, particularly Milo,” Heisserer says.

The first season capped off with a cliffhanger, which Heisserer said in an earlier interview with Variety, “was [him] daring Netflix not to renew us.” Already taking a daring stance with his approach to the first season by combining the Shadow And Bone trilogy narrative with the future-set Six Of Crow novels, Heisserer now faces the challenge of melding them together once again.

“We had so much fun at the moments when these two sets of characters could find ways to integrate,” Heisserer said. “I have a lot of fun theories about how we can make this happen organically again, without really disturbing too much of the separate storylines that they’re on.”