Max Greenfield throws cold water on New Girl reunion after reading entire email

The supposed reunion is a live one, happening in Los Angeles, not a reunion season or episode of the show. Yet.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  August 4, 2026 | 4:31pm
Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for VH1
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Max Greenfield throws cold water on New Girl reunion after reading entire email

Max Greenfield continues his streak as one of Hollywood’s most endearingly relatable stars. Like many before him, and many more to come, he failed to read the entirety of a work email and proceeded about his business with incomplete information. After telling Today With Jenna & Sheinelle that “as far as I know, [the New Girl reunion is] happening,” Greenfield is backpedaling some of his initial excitement, namely because the reunion is not so much a return to the show’s LA loft and more of a live appearance at a Hollywood gala situation. The New Girl cast will reunite to receive the Rising Phoenix Award at the Chrysalis Butterfly Ball this October, not for another batch of episodes. Speaking to Variety, Greenfield admits, “I misread the email, or should I say, I just read the subject line, which read, ‘New Girl reunion.'” 

The Rising Phoenix Award recognizes the show’s theme of new beginnings, starting over, and the people who make that possible. It’s a good lesson for Greenfield, who is also hosting the event, so yeah, maybe reading the whole email is a good idea. “I’m still a work in progress,” he continues. “I can only hope this little mix-up doesn’t dim the light we’re trying to shine on such an incredible organization.” We can all start over, bud. 

However, it’s worth noting that this wasn’t Greenfield’s only screw-up. When promoting the upcoming reunion, he claimed, “I’ve seen scripts, they’re amazing.” New Girl creator Liz Meriwhether was quick to correct him on Instagram, asserting that the scripts “were pretty good until everybody started giving me notes on every little thing.”

 
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