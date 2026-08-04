Max Greenfield throws cold water on New Girl reunion after reading entire email The supposed reunion is a live one, happening in Los Angeles, not a reunion season or episode of the show. Yet.

Max Greenfield continues his streak as one of Hollywood’s most endearingly relatable stars. Like many before him, and many more to come, he failed to read the entirety of a work email and proceeded about his business with incomplete information. After telling Today With Jenna & Sheinelle that “as far as I know, [the New Girl reunion is] happening,” Greenfield is backpedaling some of his initial excitement, namely because the reunion is not so much a return to the show’s LA loft and more of a live appearance at a Hollywood gala situation. The New Girl cast will reunite to receive the Rising Phoenix Award at the Chrysalis Butterfly Ball this October, not for another batch of episodes. Speaking to Variety, Greenfield admits, “I misread the email, or should I say, I just read the subject line, which read, ‘New Girl reunion.'”